Missouri Task Force 1 sends three members to North Carolina to prepare for hurricane

COLUMBIA - Three members of The Missouri Task Force 1 are headed to Raleigh, North Carolina to help with preparations for Hurricane Florence.

The operations section chief, deputy operations section chief and a situation unit leader were deployed Monday.

The Boone County Fire Protection District posted the announcement on Facebook Monday evening.

The members are a part of a FEMA Incident Support Team and could spend up to 14 days in the area.