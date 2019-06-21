Missouri Task Force 1 takes part in Texas search and rescue training

By: Cory Johnson, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
Courtesy Boone County Fire Protection District

COLUMBIA - Missouri Task Force 1 spent Wednesday and Thursday training in Galveston, TX with the Missouri Army National Guard Helicopter Search and Rescue Team.

Crews from Fort Leonard Wood, Jefferson City, and Springfield joined five MO-TF1 technicians at the 2019 Air-X Coastal Hurricane Aviation Evacuation Search & Rescue Exercise.

MO-TF1 brought one of the 19 total aircrafts from eight helicopter search and rescue organizations to the exercise.

The training included an overview of disaster airspace and mission support coordination, a review of helicopter search and rescue operations during Hurricane Florence and a discussion of equipment, tactics and procedures used during helicopter search and rescue.

Teams also flew eight practice missions and rescued 15 "victims" from open water, trees and building and car roofs, according to a Facebook post by the Boone County Fire Protection District.

