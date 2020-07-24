Missouri Task Force 1 to participate in full-scale relief exercises

By: Trevor Rowland, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
COLUMBIA - Missouri Task Force 1 will participate in a series of FEMA-sanctioned disaster relief exercises this week across the eight state New Madrid Seismic Zone region.
MO-TF1 will work in cooperation with multiple National Guard units from Missouri and several other states as well as members of the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).
The extensive exercises are intended to test MO-TF1's ability to respond to an event in the New Madrid Seismic Zone by air before dividing in half and traveling to two completely different geographic theatres of operation. Task Force members will interact with a number of other teams including National Guard CBRNE task forces from Missouri and other states, the Missouri Air Guard and the Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team (DMAT).
MO-TF1 will mobilize Monday morning at Boone County Fire District Headquarters beginning at 6 a.m. Two Blackhawk helicopters will land in the grassy area behind Fire District Headquarters approximately two hours later and depart with a search and rescue recon team and their equipment.
The remainder of the task force will meet the helicopters at Fort Leonard Wood using tractor trailers, buses and other vehicles. Upon their arrival at Fort Leonard Wood, the Task Force will conduct rescue operations on several props into the early evening.
On Tuesday and Wednesday the task force will travel to Maryville and Cape Girardeau by helicopter where they will complete a series of search and rescue missions across school campuses and in areas filled with prop rubble. 

