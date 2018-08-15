Missouri task force on human trafficking set to begin work
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A team of Missouri lawmakers, activists and others was set to begin efforts to raise awareness of human trafficking.
Legislators voted unanimously to create the task force during this past legislative session. Republican Rep. Elijah Haahr of Springfield will be the panel's chairman.
It's responsible for creating a central hub for information on human trafficking in Missouri. Members must make recommendations to the Legislature by 2017.
Others on the task force include police and public safety officials, child advocates and a member of the Central Missouri Stop Human Trafficking Coalition.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department and the Columbia Police Department issued a joint statement Wednesday calling recent... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A jury has awarded Missouri prison guards compensation for work they performed before and after... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A special prosecutor has been appointed to investigate allegations that a lawyer for the ex-husband of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A grant wants to help revitalize an old section of Columbia and make it a hub for small... More >>
in
KINGDOM CITY - Many rural school districts aren't getting enough from the state to pay for transporting students. Last... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - Deputies arrested a man Wednesday morning following a chase throughout eastern Boone County. The chase started... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Both westbound lanes of I-70 east of Kingdom City were back open following a crash Wednesday morning.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Two medical marijuana November ballot measures are going to court ahead of the election, less than three months... More >>
in
(CNN) -- A new grand jury report says that internal documents from six Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania show that more... More >>
in
BEVIER, Mo. (AP) — A suspect is hospitalized after being shot by a sheriff's deputy in north-central Missouri. Macon... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shots fired case in northeast Columbia. Around 2 a.m.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Assistant Police Chief John Gordon says the police department will be beefing up patrols in downtown Columbia this... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer announced he is conceding the race for the Republican nomination for the governorship.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU researchers say they've hit a "milestone" in developing a cancer treatment that could be more effective than... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Voters will now be able to decide whether or not they approve of a gas tax increase,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A judge ruled against Traveler Indemnity Company in a lawsuit stemming from Ryan Ferguson's wrongful prosecution and conviction... More >>
in
(CNN) -- The Indiana woman who lost nine members of her family in a duck boat sinking last month in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A new state law on temporary license permits is just two weeks away from being enforced. The... More >>
in