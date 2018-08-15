Missouri task force on human trafficking set to begin work

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A team of Missouri lawmakers, activists and others was set to begin efforts to raise awareness of human trafficking.

Legislators voted unanimously to create the task force during this past legislative session. Republican Rep. Elijah Haahr of Springfield will be the panel's chairman.

It's responsible for creating a central hub for information on human trafficking in Missouri. Members must make recommendations to the Legislature by 2017.

Others on the task force include police and public safety officials, child advocates and a member of the Central Missouri Stop Human Trafficking Coalition.