Missouri Task Force One assists in Florence recovery

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. - Missouri Task Force One is currently assisting in search, rescue and evacuation operations in North Carolina after Hurricane Florence.

According to the Boone County Fire Protection District's Facebook page, the task force has collectively completed 109 rescues or evacuations and 10 animal evacuations.

The task force has been divided into two teams. One team is working out of Leland, North Carolina, and the other is working out of Bolivia, North Carolina.

The teams are working in winds ranging from 25 to 40 mph and heavy rainfall.

They are working under the direction of local public safety and emergency response agencies. Both teams are actively engaged in search and rescue operations.

The task force was activated by FEMA, according to the Boone County Fire Protection District's website. The task force left on Tuesday, Sept. 11, with 47 people and 100,000 pounds of equipment.

Brunswick County took a direct hit from Hurricane Florence. They received over 12 inches of rain Saturday night and had multiple tornado warnings.