Missouri Task Force One Returns from Florida Panhandle

12 hours 7 minutes 57 seconds ago Saturday, October 20 2018 Oct 20, 2018 Saturday, October 20, 2018 3:16:00 PM CDT October 20, 2018 in News
By: Daniel Perreault, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA – Nineteen members of Missouri Task Force One returned to Boone County Fire Protection District headquarters Saturday morning after spending ten days helping with the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in the Florida Panhandle.

“It’s great to be back,” Task Force mission leader Chuck Leake said. “I couldn’t be any prouder of the men and women that were with us on this mission.”

While deployed, the task force traveled to many different areas in the Florida Panhandle, including some of the hardest hit areas like Panama City and Mexico Beach.

“It is amazing to watch what Michael did to that state and the swath it took, starting at the beach and working its way up through the state,” Leake said. “A lot of areas that we saw, the entire infrastructure was down when we rolled in that first morning.”

Missouri Task Force One Logistics Manager Adam Stoffer said for many on the task force, it was surreal to see the destruction Hurricane Micheal left behind.

“It’s hard to believe when you drive down a street and see every power line and telephone pole on the ground,” Stoffer said. “You see the power of wind and what storms can do.”

For Stoffer, the past month has been hectic. He was also among the task force members who deployed to Hurricane Florence in North Carolina. He has only been home for ten days since Sept. 11.

“I have great support from my family to deploy back to back like this,” Stoffer said. “I love Missouri Task Force One and the people that I get to work with. It makes it easier to go back to back.”

For the ten days the members were deployed, their primary job was to go house to house and conduct welfare checks in areas other first responders hadn’t gotten to yet. In total, the team checked around 4,000 houses.

“Missouri Task Force One was proud to be one of the first folks to get to them and knock on their door and ask them if everyone is okay,” Leake said.

Stoffer said it is rewarding to help the folks who need it the most.

 “But it is hard knowing that they lost everything and all their belongings that they worked hard for," Stoffer said.

For some on the task force, the damage in places like Mexico Beach brought back flashbacks of one of their past deployments within the Show-Me State.

“There were some areas that reminded all of us of Joplin and how those communities and those areas were just gone,” Leake said. “When I see trees that are corkscrewed, and you look at the trunk of it and how they are twisted, you realize that was tornadic activity.”

Leake said Hurricane Michael should serve as a lesson for why people should prepare for what is coming.

“We are going to see more tornadoes in Missouri. Florida is going to get hit by the next Hurricane Andrew or Michael or keep on down the line,” Leake said. “When it does happen, Missouri Task Force One stands ready every time to do whatever it takes for citizens we are responding to help.”

More News

Grid
List

Police make arrest after fatal car crash in Columbia
Police make arrest after fatal car crash in Columbia
COLUMBIA - One person was killed in a crash late Saturday night off Blackfoot Road and Parkside Drive, police said.... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, October 21 2018 Oct 21, 2018 Sunday, October 21, 2018 12:47:00 AM CDT October 21, 2018 in News

UPDATED: One killed, several injured in Hermann trolley crash
UPDATED: One killed, several injured in Hermann trolley crash
HERMANN - One person was killed and several people were injured in a crash involving a trolley, according to the... More >>
3 hours ago Saturday, October 20 2018 Oct 20, 2018 Saturday, October 20, 2018 11:57:00 PM CDT October 20, 2018 in News

Trump says US is ending decades-old nuclear arms treaty with Russia
Trump says US is ending decades-old nuclear arms treaty with Russia
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump announced Saturday that the US is pulling out of the landmark Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, October 20 2018 Oct 20, 2018 Saturday, October 20, 2018 5:11:00 PM CDT October 20, 2018 in News

Missouri Task Force One Returns from Florida Panhandle
Missouri Task Force One Returns from Florida Panhandle
COLUMBIA – Nineteen members of Missouri Task Force One returned to Boone County Fire Protection District headquarters Saturday morning after... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, October 20 2018 Oct 20, 2018 Saturday, October 20, 2018 3:16:00 PM CDT October 20, 2018 in News

Missouri man charged after woman's body found in stream
Missouri man charged after woman's body found in stream
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A man has been criminally charged days after a woman's body was found near Fellows Lake at... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, October 20 2018 Oct 20, 2018 Saturday, October 20, 2018 1:58:08 PM CDT October 20, 2018 in News

Missouri woman sentenced to 7 years for crowbar death of man
Missouri woman sentenced to 7 years for crowbar death of man
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Springfield woman who killed her live-in boyfriend with a crowbar in 2017 has been sentenced to... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, October 20 2018 Oct 20, 2018 Saturday, October 20, 2018 1:48:36 PM CDT October 20, 2018 in News

St. Louis restored prairie in bloom but faces threats
St. Louis restored prairie in bloom but faces threats
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A restored St. Louis prairie of native grasses and flowers is in bloom, but the nature... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, October 20 2018 Oct 20, 2018 Saturday, October 20, 2018 8:50:24 AM CDT October 20, 2018 in News

McCaskill talks healthcare during Columbia visit
McCaskill talks healthcare during Columbia visit
COLUMBIA - Sen. Claire McCaskill spoke about health care in Columbia on Friday at Laborers Local 955, as part of... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 19 2018 Oct 19, 2018 Friday, October 19, 2018 7:35:00 PM CDT October 19, 2018 in News

Group working to build mid-Missouri Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Group working to build mid-Missouri Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
COLUMBIA - After realizing the underrepresentation of Hispanic business owners in mid-Missouri, three Hispanic professionals established a group of 12... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 19 2018 Oct 19, 2018 Friday, October 19, 2018 5:49:00 PM CDT October 19, 2018 in News

FNF Week 9: High school football photos and videos
FNF Week 9: High school football photos and videos
COLUMBIA - This is the last week of the regular season and it's a cold one. Our game of... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 19 2018 Oct 19, 2018 Friday, October 19, 2018 5:20:00 PM CDT October 19, 2018 in Friday Night Fever

Hy-Vee, food supplier recall products for Listeria, Salmonella concerns
Hy-Vee, food supplier recall products for Listeria, Salmonella concerns
COLUMBIA - Two Midwest companies issued separate food recalls this week for bacterial contamination concerns. Hy-Vee said its supplier,... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 19 2018 Oct 19, 2018 Friday, October 19, 2018 4:53:00 PM CDT October 19, 2018 in News

Toxicology tests: Boater was drunk before deadly crash
Toxicology tests: Boater was drunk before deadly crash
CAMDEN (AP) — Toxicology tests show that a boater was drunk when he slammed into a bluff at Missouri's Lake... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 19 2018 Oct 19, 2018 Friday, October 19, 2018 3:41:35 PM CDT October 19, 2018 in News

Solidarity Walk promotes inclusivity in MU homecoming activities
Solidarity Walk promotes inclusivity in MU homecoming activities
COLUMBIA - The Legion of Black Collegians and the FourFront Marginalized Student Council held a solidarity walk Friday to show... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 19 2018 Oct 19, 2018 Friday, October 19, 2018 3:39:00 PM CDT October 19, 2018 in News

Missouri State Medical Association issues statement about medical marijuana
Missouri State Medical Association issues statement about medical marijuana
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Medical Association (MSMA), along with multiple medical associations, reaffirmed their opposition to the three... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 19 2018 Oct 19, 2018 Friday, October 19, 2018 2:50:00 PM CDT October 19, 2018 in News

Project Homeless Connect provides care for Jefferson City
Project Homeless Connect provides care for Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - For the fourth consecutive year, Project Homeless Connect provided services Friday for people who are experiencing homelessness... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 19 2018 Oct 19, 2018 Friday, October 19, 2018 2:39:00 PM CDT October 19, 2018 in News

Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1B as drawing nears
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1B as drawing nears
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to an estimated $1 billion, as the second-largest lottery... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 19 2018 Oct 19, 2018 Friday, October 19, 2018 12:10:00 PM CDT October 19, 2018 in News

JCPD asking for help finding man who ran from traffic stop
JCPD asking for help finding man who ran from traffic stop
JEFFERSON CITY - Police want the public's help finding a man who allegedly ran from a traffic stop after hurting... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 19 2018 Oct 19, 2018 Friday, October 19, 2018 11:42:00 AM CDT October 19, 2018 in News

MU dedicates residence halls and atrium to former student activist
MU dedicates residence halls and atrium to former student activist
COLUMBIA - Two MU residence halls and an atrium were officially dedicated on Friday honoring three former MU students. Lucile... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 19 2018 Oct 19, 2018 Friday, October 19, 2018 10:09:00 AM CDT October 19, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 34°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
4am 34°
5am 33°
6am 32°
7am 31°