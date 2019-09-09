Missouri Task Force One returns home after helping with hurricane

1 day 8 hours 12 minutes ago Sunday, September 08 2019 Sep 8, 2019 Sunday, September 08, 2019 2:38:00 PM CDT September 08, 2019 in News
By: Noah Klein, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - Missouri Task Force One returned home Sunday after a 9-day deployment.

46 members of MO-TF1 arrived at Boone County Fire Protection HQ around noon. Most members deployed on August 30.

Missouri SEMA Director Ron Walker was at the headquarters Sunday to welcome the members home. He presented each of them with a challenge coin.

Isobel Babington, a technical search specialist for MO-TF 1, was one of the members deployed.

"Everyone on this team has its own role, everyone brings something to the table that we can learn from," Babington said.

She said while the job is not easy, it has its perks.

"It is really fulfilling to do something you know can make a big difference. There is some amount of edge of your seat, what's going to happen next? But, it is also really rewarding when you have that opportunity to really make a difference for people in trouble and need help," Babington said.

Tony Vatterott is also a member of the team. His family came to visit him right before he was deployed and were also there Sunday to welcome him home.

"We came to visit him and just as we got here he was deployed and now we have the chance to actually visit him for a few days," Brian Coleman, Vatterott's father-in-law said.

Although his family did not get to see him as much as planned, they are proud.

"We are very proud of what he does," Mary Jane Coleman said, Vatterrott's mother-in-law. "He is a firefighter, paramedic and now he's on the FEMA team and that is who Tony Vatterott is." 

According to Boone County Fire Protection District, the task force members are trained to provide medical care and specialize in structural collapse, hazmat operations, wide area search and swift water rescues among other skills.

Missouri Task Force 1 is one of 28 FEMA Urban Search & Rescue Teams located across the United States.

