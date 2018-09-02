Missouri Tax Cut could Hinge on a Few GOPs

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri's Republican lawmakers may have to stick together if they want to override Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon's veto of an income-tax-cut bill.

A survey by The Associated Press shows that two of the three Democrats who originally voted for the bill in May now oppose it. The third Democrat says he is undecided on how to vote in the September veto session.

That means three Republicans who originally voted "no" may have to switch to "yes" for an override to succeed. Republicans also would need to pick up votes from six GOP members who were absent during the May vote.

Most of the absent lawmakers tell the AP they will vote for the override. But at least one remains undecided, as do the three Republicans who originally voted "no."