Missouri teacher charged with sexual contact with student

By: The Associated Press

MONETT (AP) — A substitute teacher in southwest Missouri has been charged with having sexual contact with a high school student.

The Joplin Globe reports the Lawrence County prosecutor's office filed two counts of sexual contact with a student against 24-year-old Loryn M. Barclay.

Police in Monett allege a 17-year-old boy told investigators last month that he had sexual relations with Barclay between November and January, while she was a substitute teacher at Monett High School

Barclay told authorities she had an "inappropriate relationship" with the boy while employed as a teacher. A police affidavit alleges she admitted to having sexual contact with the teen in a park and at the student's residence.

A staff member at the office of Barclay's attorney, Share Cantin, says Cantin doesn't comment on pending cases.