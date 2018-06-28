Missouri Teacher Charged With Videotaping Students

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A former St. Louis-area high school social studies teacher has been charged with videotaping female students without their knowledge. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 34-year-old Matthew Johnson was charged Friday in St. Louis County with second-degree invasion of privacy.

Maryland Heights police said the former Pattonville High School teacher captured "revealing glimpses" of the girls' bodies using a hidden camera shaped like a pen.



Johnson was arrested March 31 and resigned the same day. He had been with the district six years. Pattonville Superintendent of Schools Michael A. Fulton said in a letter to parents that there is no evidence the videos were shared or that there was there inappropriate physical contact.



Bond has been set at $50,000. No attorney was listed for Johnson in online court records.