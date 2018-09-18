Missouri Teacher of the Year finalists selected

COLUMBIA - Out of 32 regional teachers of the year, six finalists have been named for the 2017-18 Missouri Teacher of the Year award.

The six finalists are:

Tracy Brosch, Sunrise R-IX (gifted/STEM/writing, Sunrise Elementary)

Beth Davey, Ritenour (music, Iveland Elementary)

Daniel Gutierrez, Springfield R-XII (vocal music, Reed Academy)

Matthew Horn, University City (social studies, University City High School)

Ed Kappeler, Meramec Valley R-III (language arts and speech, Pacific High School)

Megan Vallis, Lindbergh Schools (library media, Truman Middle School)

Teachers, business leaders and education organization leaders made up the selection committee and will choose the Missouri Teacher of the Year after interviews take place on Aug. 29.

The winner will represent Missouri in the National Teacher of the Year competition.

The program is designed to recognize the efforts made by effective teachers in their goal of providing a quality education.

Nominations were submitted by school districts throughout the state. Finalists were hand-picked by a selection committee appointed by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).

The winner and other finalists will be celebrated with a banquet in Jefferson City on Oct. 30.

(This story has been updated to reflect new information from DESE. Beth Davey works for Iveland Elementary, not East Middle School.)