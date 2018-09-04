Missouri teen drowns in Arkansas swimming area

By: The Associated Press

OMAHA, Ark. (AP) - The Boone County Sheriff's Office says a teenager has drowned while swimming in Table Rock Lake at Cricket Creek Park.

The sheriff's office says an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission diver recovered the 16-year-old boy's body Sunday in about 9 feet of water. The sheriff's office says the body was found inside a designated swimming area at the day-use portion of the park.

The sheriff's office says the teen was from Rockaway Beach, Missouri.