Missouri teen fatally stabbed in throat

By: The Associated Press

NIXA (AP) - Missouri authorities say a teenager has died after being stabbed in the throat in Nixa.

City spokeswoman Jill Finney tells the Springfield News-Leader a 15-year-old boy was stabbed Thursday evening at an apartment complex. She says he was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Authorities haven't released his name or details of the incident.

Finney says police have taken a 21-year-old man into custody in connection to the death. It wasn't immediately clear if charges have been filed.

Nixa is about 20 miles south of Springfield.