Missouri Teen Finds Apparent Human Ashes on Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City teenager says he was walking home when he found a box containing what appears to be human ashes sitting on the sidewalk in front on an abandoned home.

Elijah Farley and his mother contacted authorities after he found the box in east Kansas City Sunday. The box had "Tina Manning" written on it.

KCTV reports (http://bit.ly/1wrMSTF ) the Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office will verify if the box contains human ashes.

Kimberly Farley says she thinks the box was discarded without the owner's knowledge and she and her son hope the ashes will be reunited with the person's relatives.