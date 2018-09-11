Missouri teen injured in boating accident

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A Springfield teenager has been hospitalized after she was injured by a propeller in a boating accident on Pomme De Terre Lake.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred Saturday afternoon when the canoe the teen was in collided with a pontoon boat. The patrol says the 15-year-old girl jumped out of the canoe to avoid the collision, but was run over by the pontoon and hit by the pontoon boat's propeller.

The patrol says the teen was hospitalized in Springfield with serious injuries.