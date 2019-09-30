Missouri teen reported missing found safe in South Dakota
EDMUNDSON - A missing Edmundson teen was found safe in South Dakota after a vehicle chase ended in a crash, according to a news release.
Gabrielle Yonko, 16, was reported missing on Monday in an incident that law enforcement determined was a child abduction.
The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Christopher Johnson from Breckenridge. Police said he has a long criminal history and was known to be physically violent.
South Dakota Highway Patrol told Edmundson police Wednesday they were in pursuit of the suspect's vehicle.
The car was eventually found wrecked and abandoned in the small town of Kadoka. K9 units searched the area and at around 4:30 p.m. both subjects were taken into custody without incident. The Yonko was determined safe.
