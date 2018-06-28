Missouri teenager dies in ATV accident

By: The Associated Press

LOWRY CITY (AP) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 16-year-old boy has died after crashing his all-terrain vehicle.

The patrol says Mason Atagi of Independence died Sunday afternoon when he lost control of the ATV, hit a tree and was thrown off the vehicle.

Atagi died at the scene, about four miles east of Lowry City, which is about 100 miles southeast of Kansas City.