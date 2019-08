Missouri Tiger football gearing up for season

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tiger football team is just 29 days away from facing Wyoming, its first opponent of the 2019 season. The Tigers will travel to Laramie for the game.

Players and coaches reported to fall camp today for the first practice. Missouri will be led by new quarterback Kelly Bryant who will have one year of eligibility with the Tigers.

In addition, a brand new south end zone for Tiger fans.

Missouri will play seven home games.