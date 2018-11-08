Missouri Tiger football team eyeing the post season

COLUMBIA - This past Saturday (Nov. 3), the Missouri Tiger football team notched its first SEC win of the season over the No. 15 Florida Gators, 38-17. With the win, Missouri pushed to 5-4 on the season, 1-4 in conference play. Missouri senior quarterback Drew Lock also passed Peyton Manning for third all-time in SEC touchdown passes with 90, leaving him 31 shy of Aaron Murray who’s first with 121.

Missouri will host Vanderbilt in Columbia on Saturday. The 4-5 Commodores defeated the Razorbacks in a tightly contested matchup on Oct. 27th, 45-31. The victory against Arkansas broke a three-game losing skid for Vanderbilt, all the losses against SEC East teams.

After Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt, Missouri will be down to two remaining games on the season, Tennessee on Nov. 17 and Arkansas on Nov. 23.

According to USA Today, Missouri is projected to make it to the Liberty Bowl where it would play Texas Tech on December 31st.

The Tigers and Commodores will kickoff at 11 a.m. on the SEC Network.