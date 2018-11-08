Missouri Tiger football team heads south to face No. 13 Florida

COLUMBIA - After a heartbreaking loss to No. 9 Kentucky last Saturday, 15-14, the 4-4 Missouri Tigers will look for revenge this upcoming Saturday. The Tigers will travel to the "Swamp" to clash with the No. 13 Florida Gators, who are coming off a difficult loss to No. 6 Georgia, 36-17.

Missouri has yet to find a win this year in conference play, while Florida has already collected four conference wins. This will be the Tigers fifth SEC opponent of the season and with the season winding down, Missouri only has three more conference games on the schedule after the trip to Florida.

For the Gators, their loss against Georgia last Saturday, snapped a five-game winning streak, which included a pair of wins over ranked opponents (No. 18 Mississippi State and No. 3 LSU).

Missouri and Florida have played seven times over the years and the Tigers currently have a 4-3 advantage in the all-time series. Last season, the Tigers and the Gators met in Columbia. Missouri beat Florida in blowout fashion, 45-16.

Missouri quarterback Drew Lock, who threw for four touchdowns against Memphis, currently holds the sixth spot among some of the greatest SEC quarterbacks (Peyton Manning, Chris Leak and Tim Tebow) for all time passing touchdowns. Lock, who has 87, is only one touchdown away from tying Tebow and Leak. Lock has tallied 10,839 career passing yards, just the 112th QB in college football to do that.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.