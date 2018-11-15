Missouri Tiger football team will hit the road for final time this season

COLUMBIA - Prior to week 10, the Missouri Tiger football team remained winless in the Southeastern Conference (SEC). Fast forward to week 13 and the Tigers are looking for their third consecutive conference win.

After blowing out then No. 11 Florida in Gainesville, 38-17 and just slipping by Vanderbilt last Saturday, 33-28, Missouri will head to Knoxville on Saturday to clash with Tennessee.

For the Tigers, the season is trickling down with just two games remaining in the regular season. Missouri will face Arkansas in Columbia on November 24th.

The Volunteers are coming off a 24-7 win over the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats. Heading into Saturday’s game against the Tigers, the Volunteers will be riding a two-game winning streak.

The Tigers hold the advantage over the Volunteers in the all-time series, 4-2. Missouri beat Tennessee in Columbia last season, 50-17.

Missouri punched their ticket to a bowl game last Saturday with its win over Vanderbilt, while Tennessee could become bowl eligible with a win against the Tigers.

According to USA Today, Missouri is currently projected to play Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl on December 31st.

Kickoff between the Tigers and the Volunteers is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET.