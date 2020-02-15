Missouri Tiger Ian Bedell added to 2020 Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List

Ian Bedell pitching

COLUMBIA - Junior RHP Ian Bedell from the Missouri Tigers was named to the 2020 Golden Spikes Award preseason watch list on Thursday.

The Golden Spikes Award is given to the best collegiate baseball player at the end of the season, and he is in the running with 54 other players from around the country.

Missouri players have been on the Golden Spikes award preseason watch list in the past, including OF Kameron Misner (2019), RHP Tanner Houck (2016 and '17), SS Ryan Howard (2016), RHP Kyle Gibson (2009) and RHP Aaron Crow (2008).

Bedell was also named a 2020 Preseason Third-Team All-American by D1Baseball and by Perfect Game/Rawlings earlier this year.

Bedell is given the accolade from his dominant performance last season in both the SEC and Cape Cod League with a combined 7-1 record with a 1.14 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 71 pitched innings, and had pitched 19 consecutive scoreless innings in the SEC for Mizzou.