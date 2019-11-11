Missouri Tigers head to Kentucky

COLUMBIA- The Missouri Tigers are traveling to face a fellow SEC East team in the Kentucky Wildcats.

Mizzou (5-2) has experienced a better season than Kentucky (3-4), but the Tigers have yet to win on the road.

Kentucky is coming off of a shutout from #10 Georgia. Kentucky hopes to put this loss behind them in this match-up.

Likewise, Mizzou hopes to leave their loss to Vanderbilt behind them.

Following that game, Coach Barry Odom did not point to any particular group of his team. Rather, he stated that they need to be better in every area looking forward.

That next opportunity is coming on Saturday at Kroger Field at 6:30.

If Missouri wins, they will still be in the hunt to win the SEC East. If they lose, it is a much harder path.