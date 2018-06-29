Missouri Tigers ranked No. 24 in preseason AP Poll

COLUMBIA - The AP released its preseason top-25 football poll on Sunday, with the Missouri Tigers beginning the season at No. 24 in the country.

The Tigers are one of a record eight SEC teams that made the preseason top-25. This season, Missouri will play three of its ranked conference opponents (No. 9 South Carolina, No. 12 Georgia and No. 21 Texas A&M).

Last season, Missouri began the season unranked, but finished No. 5 in the final AP Poll of the year.

The Tigers will open their season on August 30 at home against South Dakota State.