Missouri Tigers visit # 1 Alabama on Saturday

COLUMBIA - After a hot a 3-0 start to the season, the wheels have suddenly fallen off for the Missouri Tiger football team over the past few weeks. The Tigers have thus dropped their last two games, both against conference opponents, No. 2 Georgia and South Carolina.

The 3-1 Tigers will head to Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday to battle the number one team in the country, the Alabama Crimson Tide. Alabama is perfect 6-0 thus far this season.

On Saturday, all eyes with be on both quarterbacks, Missouri’s Drew Lock and and Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa leads the nation in passer rating while Drew Lock who was named All-SEC last season, has 10,182 total passing yards and 82 touchdowns on his collegiate resume.

Alabama will look to remain undefeated on the season. Missouri will look to avoid its third consecutive loss.

Kickoff scheduled for 6:00 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.