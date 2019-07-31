Missouri tightens Legionnaires' reporting requirements

1 day 9 hours 14 minutes ago Monday, July 29 2019 Jul 29, 2019 Monday, July 29, 2019 3:19:00 PM CDT July 29, 2019 in News
By: The Associated Press & Jiaoran Qin, KOMU Digital Producer

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri health officials are tightening the requirements for reporting the severe form of pneumonia known as Legionnaires' disease.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services made an emergency rule change earlier this month that requires health providers to report evidence of Legionnaires' within one day instead of three.

Department chief Randall Williams said the change will help the state act more aggressively in stopping the spread of the disease.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the number of cases of Legionnaires' rose by 500 percent from 2000 to 2017. The Missouri health department says 814 people in Missouri have contracted Legionnaires' since 2014.

The disease is not spread from person-to-person contact but by breathing infected mist or steam.

More News

Grid
List

Child molestation and drug charges filed in Moberly leaving neighbors concerned
Child molestation and drug charges filed in Moberly leaving neighbors concerned
MOBERLY - Randolph County prosecutors charged a man with child molestation and two other people with child endangerment and drug... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, July 30 2019 Jul 30, 2019 Tuesday, July 30, 2019 7:23:00 PM CDT July 30, 2019 in News

Planned Parenthood, ACLU suing over Missouri abortion law
Planned Parenthood, ACLU suing over Missouri abortion law
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union are suing the state of Missouri to... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, July 30 2019 Jul 30, 2019 Tuesday, July 30, 2019 6:46:00 PM CDT July 30, 2019 in News

Grindstone Parkway overpass at Route 63 reopens
Grindstone Parkway overpass at Route 63 reopens
COLUMBIA – The Boone County Route AC/Grindstone Parkway bridge over Route 63 is now open. Crews closed the overpass... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, July 30 2019 Jul 30, 2019 Tuesday, July 30, 2019 3:55:00 PM CDT July 30, 2019 in News

MU reacts to investigation into financial assistance scheme
MU reacts to investigation into financial assistance scheme
COLUMBIA - A recent investigation in Chicago found some wealthy parents have been giving up guardianship of their children during... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, July 30 2019 Jul 30, 2019 Tuesday, July 30, 2019 3:33:00 PM CDT July 30, 2019 in News

Branson woman drowns while swimming in Table Rock Lake
Branson woman drowns while swimming in Table Rock Lake
CAPE FAIR, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the body of a 37-year-old Branson woman has been... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, July 30 2019 Jul 30, 2019 Tuesday, July 30, 2019 2:58:00 PM CDT July 30, 2019 in News

Two people charged with animal abuse at Mexico pet store
Two people charged with animal abuse at Mexico pet store
MEXICO - The Audrain County prosecuting attorney charged James Johns and Taylor Stout with animal abuse by torture on Monday.... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, July 30 2019 Jul 30, 2019 Tuesday, July 30, 2019 2:57:00 PM CDT July 30, 2019 in Top Stories

State Rep. Rebecca Roeber dies weeks after car crash in Morgan County
State Rep. Rebecca Roeber dies weeks after car crash in Morgan County
JEFFERSON CITY- Officials with the Missouri House of Representatives confirmed Tuesday afternoon the passing of State Rep. Rebecca Roeber from... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, July 30 2019 Jul 30, 2019 Tuesday, July 30, 2019 2:36:00 PM CDT July 30, 2019 in Top Stories

Appeals court rules in UM grad workers case
Appeals court rules in UM grad workers case
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District issued its ruling Tuesday in a case over whether graduate students... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, July 30 2019 Jul 30, 2019 Tuesday, July 30, 2019 1:46:23 PM CDT July 30, 2019 in News

St. Louis man says he found baby in freezer
St. Louis man says he found baby in freezer
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a man said he found the body of an infant in a... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, July 30 2019 Jul 30, 2019 Tuesday, July 30, 2019 12:55:00 PM CDT July 30, 2019 in News

State representative resigns to take job in St. Louis County
State representative resigns to take job in St. Louis County
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Democratic Missouri lawmaker is resigning to work for St. Louis County's new top executive... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, July 30 2019 Jul 30, 2019 Tuesday, July 30, 2019 12:34:00 PM CDT July 30, 2019 in News

Woman injured after struck by a car near State Capitol
Woman injured after struck by a car near State Capitol
JEFFERSON CITY - An Osage County woman was hit by a car and injured near State Capitol complex on Tuesday... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, July 30 2019 Jul 30, 2019 Tuesday, July 30, 2019 11:35:00 AM CDT July 30, 2019 in News

MU professor says second Democratic debate to "make or break" candidates
MU professor says second Democratic debate to "make or break" candidates
COLUMBIA – The second round of the democratic debates starts Tuesday night and it’s many candidates' last chance to make... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, July 30 2019 Jul 30, 2019 Tuesday, July 30, 2019 10:32:00 AM CDT July 30, 2019 in News

Family remembers Army veteran found dead near I-70
Family remembers Army veteran found dead near I-70
COLUMBIA – The family of Glen O’Neal held a press conference on Monday to talk about the 39-year-old's life. ... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 29 2019 Jul 29, 2019 Monday, July 29, 2019 7:20:00 PM CDT July 29, 2019 in News

Missouri tightens Legionnaires' reporting requirements
Missouri tightens Legionnaires' reporting requirements
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri health officials are tightening the requirements for reporting the severe form of pneumonia known... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 29 2019 Jul 29, 2019 Monday, July 29, 2019 3:19:00 PM CDT July 29, 2019 in News

Columbia hosts first Missouri Hemp Association state conference
Columbia hosts first Missouri Hemp Association state conference
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Hemp Association will hold its first ever statewide conference at the Stoney Creek Hotel in Columbia... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 29 2019 Jul 29, 2019 Monday, July 29, 2019 3:07:00 PM CDT July 29, 2019 in News

JCPS board fires employee for taking files, including student information
JCPS board fires employee for taking files, including student information
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Board of Education decided to fire Tammy Ferry on Friday in connection with a... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 29 2019 Jul 29, 2019 Monday, July 29, 2019 1:51:00 PM CDT July 29, 2019 in News

Miller County man sentenced for child sex crimes
Miller County man sentenced for child sex crimes
COLUMBIA - A Miller County man will spend the next 20 years behind bars after being sentenced for child sex... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 29 2019 Jul 29, 2019 Monday, July 29, 2019 1:24:15 PM CDT July 29, 2019 in News

Hundreds gather to protest Columbia drink special regulations
Hundreds gather to protest Columbia drink special regulations
COLUMBIA – About 200 people gathered at Columbia City Hall to protest a proposed drink special ordinance. The proposed... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 29 2019 Jul 29, 2019 Monday, July 29, 2019 12:17:00 PM CDT July 29, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 69°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
1am 66°
2am 65°
3am 64°
4am 63°