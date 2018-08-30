Missouri to Allow Food Stamps For Drug Felons

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon has signed legislation repealing a prohibition on providing food stamps to people convicted of drug felonies.

The bill signed Friday could allow people with three or fewer drug felonies to receive aid through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. But it would apply only if people have completed, are enrolled in or have been determined not to need a substance abuse program.

Missouri has been among a minority of states that still impose a lifetime ban on government food assistance for drug felonies.

The legislation also would temporarily suspend food stamp or welfare payments to anyone who has not used the electronic benefits in Missouri at least once in the past 90 days. That comes after a recent audit questioned the out-of-state use of welfare benefits.