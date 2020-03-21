Missouri to ban gatherings of more than 10 people

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says the state will soon ban gatherings of more than 10 people to help combat the spread of the coronavirus. Parson said the order will be issued Saturday.

During a news conference Friday, Parson stressed that the order that will be issued Saturday won't require businesses to close. He says it will include exceptions for hospitals, pharmacies, grocery stores, and government and religious services.

The policy change comes as a western Missouri woman in her 80s has died from the new coronavirus, marking the second death in the state.