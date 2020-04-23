Missouri to begin use of PPE decontamination machine

JEFFERSON CITY - At the Governor's daily COVID-19 briefing Wednesday afternoon, health officials announced that Missouri would begin implementing the Battelle Critical Care Decontamination system starting next week.

The system, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, uses hydrogen peroxide and can decontaminate up to 80,000 masks per day. They also will begin implementing a new system made by Google to connect personal protective equipment suppliers with in demand buyers like hospitals.

Governor Mike Parson addressed plans to reopen the state, saying officials are still planning to begin reopening Missouri on May 4.

Parson confirmed that as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, there have been 6,137 positive cases of COVID-19 in Missouri. Of those 6,137, there have been 208 deaths and over 50,000 Missourian's have been tested.

Parson emphasized that he is planning to reopen the state based on Missouri data, not predictions.

Dr. Randall Williams, Missouri's Health Director, said the Department of Health and Senior Services has expanded the criteria for people who can be tested through the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory for COVID-19. Dr. Williams said this shows the expansion of available tests for Missourians and gives doctors a broader choice on who gets tested.

He said there are currently more than 100 sites people can get tested at, and hopes this will help more first responders get access to those tests.

Dr. Williams also addressed the WIC program, saying that it is still strong and taking applicants that qualify. The summer service program for children will also open early.