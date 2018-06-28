Missouri to enact jobless benefit cuts; lawsuit seeks halt

JEFERSON CITY (AP) — Despite raising concerns, Gov. Jay Nixon's administration is planning to implement legislation cutting Missouri's unemployment benefits to one of the shortest periods nationally.

Nixon said previously that he didn't believe the bill was legally passed, because the Senate waited until September to override his veto, instead of voting in May as the House did.

Until now, Nixon has declined to say whether he would implement the bill, which could cut benefits from 20 to 13 weeks effective in January. But his labor department now confirms to The Associated Press that it plans to carry out the cuts.

Those plans still could change. A lawsuit backed by labor unions asks a Cole County judge to declare the measure unconstitutional because of the way in which it passed.