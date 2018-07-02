Missouri to Get $2M From Drug Marketing Settlement

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri will receive $2 million from drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline as part of a national settlement over deceptive marketing by the British company.

The London-based pharmaceutical has agreed to pay $105 million to 44 states to settle allegations that it unlawfully marketed its asthma drug Advair and the antidepressants Paxil and Wellbutrin. Missouri was among states whose attorneys general filed identical lawsuits in local courts.

The state lawsuits claimed that GlaxoSmithKline violated state consumer protection laws by misrepresenting the uses and qualities of the drugs and marketing them for purposes unapproved by the Food and Drug Administration in a practice called off-label marketing.

GlaxoSmithKline did not acknowledge any wrongdoing under the settlement, which is similar to one reached with the federal government in 2012 for a record $3 billion.