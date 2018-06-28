Missouri to Host Informational Meetings in Flood Areas

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - State officials will be holding community meetings this week in southeast Missouri to inform residents and businesses affected by floods about state services they could receive. Officials from a dozen state agencies are to be on hand. People will be able to apply for unemployment benefits and learn about issues like aid for career training, food and temporary housing.

Officials from county and federal agencies also will be present.

Community meetings are planned Tuesday morning at Poplar Bluff High School, Tuesday afternoon at the Sikeston fifth-and-sixth grade school, Wednesday morning at Charleston High School, Wednesday afternoon at New Madrid Central High School and Wednesday evening at Caruthersville Middle School.