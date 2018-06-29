Missouri to Increase Drunk Driving Patrols

COLUMBIA - Missouri Law Enforcement will increase impaired driving patrols as part of a national campaign beginning Friday.

"Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" aims to take drunk drivers off the roads and make especially dangerous driving times, like Labor Day Weekend, safer. More than 240 Missouri agencies will be participating in the campaign.

Drunk driving patrols, sobriety checkpoints and DWI saturation patrols will be out around the state of Missouri until Sept. 3. Television, radio and print advertisements will also be used to raise awareness about the dangers of drunk driving.

Nearly 30 percent of of all Missouri traffic fatalities are due to impaired driving. In 2011, more than 200 people were killed and 850 people were injured due to crashes involving drunk drivers.

Last year, the impaired driving campaign led to more than 850 DWI arrests in August and September.