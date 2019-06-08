Missouri to merge cheer, Golden Girls; coaches fired

21 hours 41 minutes 34 seconds ago Friday, June 07 2019 Jun 7, 2019 Friday, June 07, 2019 8:01:00 PM CDT June 07, 2019 in News
By: Columbia Missourian Staff

Beginning July 1, MU’s cheerleading and Golden Girls teams will be merged into one program, the school announced Thursday.

The move comes with the firing of Suzy Thompson and Shannon Fry, the coaches of Missouri’s cheerleading and Golden Girls squads, respectively, for over 20 years.

"The Athletics Department has spent the past two years evaluating its spirit groups, and in order to increase efficiencies while presenting a unified and cohesive program in support of its teams, has elected to merge the Golden Girls and Cheer programs under the leadership of one individual who will be supported by two assistant directors effective July 1, 2019," Nick Joos, deputy athletics director, said in a statement.

Thompson and Fry may both apply for the new coaching position, but there will only be one coach to oversee the teams moving forward.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 83°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
6pm 82°
7pm 80°
8pm 77°
9pm 73°