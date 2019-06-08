Missouri to merge cheer, Golden Girls; coaches fired

Beginning July 1, MU’s cheerleading and Golden Girls teams will be merged into one program, the school announced Thursday.

The move comes with the firing of Suzy Thompson and Shannon Fry, the coaches of Missouri’s cheerleading and Golden Girls squads, respectively, for over 20 years.

"The Athletics Department has spent the past two years evaluating its spirit groups, and in order to increase efficiencies while presenting a unified and cohesive program in support of its teams, has elected to merge the Golden Girls and Cheer programs under the leadership of one individual who will be supported by two assistant directors effective July 1, 2019," Nick Joos, deputy athletics director, said in a statement.