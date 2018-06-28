Missouri to Put Old Marriage Records Online

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Archives is working on a project that could allow people to look up old marriage records online.

Secretary of State Jason Kander says the online database will include more than 3 million Missouri marriage records from the territorial period through 1969.

Those records already are available at county courthouses and on microfilm at the State Archives in Jefferson City. But Kander says this will mark the first time they can be searched through a free state website.

Marriage records often are important to genealogists and family historians, because they contain the names of the bride and groom and the date and location of the ceremony. They also sometimes include ages, parents' names and other information.

Kander says his office is working on the project with FamilySearch.