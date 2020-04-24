Missouri to receive $11 million to expand COVID-19 testing

WASHINGTON - Missouri is set to receive nearly $11 million to expand COVID-19 testing, tracing, and containment capabilities as part of the CARES Act.

According to a press release from Senator Roy Blunt, the funding will go toward:

Enhancing testing capacity

Improving morbidity and mortality surveillance

Enhancing the ability to aggressively identify cases, conduct contact tracing and follow up, as well as implement appropriate containment measures

Controlling coronavirus in high-risk settings and protect vulnerable or high-risk populations

Working with healthcare systems to manage and monitor system capacity.

“Making sure health care providers have all the tools they need to fight the coronavirus will significantly reduce the time it takes to safely reopen businesses and schools,” Blunt said. “These resources will help public health agencies expand their testing capability, trace the contacts of people who have been infected, and collect the data they need to limit the spread of this pandemic."

The funding will be given to the state by the Department of Health and Human Services.