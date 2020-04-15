Missouri to receive millions from the CARES Act for COVID-19 related needs

JEFFERSON CITY - On Wednesday, Gov. Mike Parson confirmed Missouri will receive millions to help with the impact of COVID-19 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Parson said that Missouri will receive $208 million under the CARES Act to help with education and other COVID-19 related needs. Another $54.6 million will come from the Governors Emergency Relief Fund, which was authorized under the CARES Act, to "provide emergency support to education institutions impacted by COVID 19."

Margie Vandeven, Missouri Commissioner of Education, said the money will go toward a number of things, including technology infrastructure and classes for teachers to learn how to best provide online learning for their students.

“We are grateful for the additional funds and needed flexibility," Vandeven said.

She also said the Missouri Department of Education is looking into providing educational videos through T.V. since not everyone has access to a computer or the internet.

Sandy Karsten, Missouri Department of Public Safety Director, addressed the recall of 4,800 items of personal protective equipment. She said the recall was issued after testing done by the Department of Health and Senior Services found the PPE did not meet certain standards. She said the number one goal is keep law enforcement, firefighters and all other first responders safe and healthy.

"We will do everything in our power to equip the PPE to those that need it," Karsten said.

She also said they are doing everything they can to recoup the money lost to those that purchased the PPE.

Parson also reminded everyone that while there is a stay at home order in place, it should not stop people from spending time outside.

Sara Pauley, Director of the Missouri Department of Conservation, said that nature trails and conservation areas are still open. These areas have signs posted to remind Missourians of proper social distancing practices, even when outside.

However, Pauly said nature centers, shooting range programs and events and visitor centers will remain closed. For updates on where you can spend time outside and on spring turkey season, visit MissouriConservation.org.

Parson addressed Missouri as a whole at the end of the press briefing, urging Missourians to take these next two weeks of the stay at home order seriously.

He said that in tomorrow's press briefing they plan to address the Missouri stay at home order further and talk about future plans to reopen the state of Missouri.

"As Governor of Missouri, health and safety of Missourians remains my number one priority," Parson said.