Missouri to Reduce Telephone Surcharge

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri residents with landline telephones will be paying less for a surcharge that helps fund service for low-income and disabled residents.

The Public Service Commission says that starting in July, the surcharge for the Missouri Universal Service Fund will drop from 12.5 cents on a $50 bill to 8.5 cents. State law created the fund and made the commission responsible for setting the necessary funding level.

The Universal Service Fund helps low-income and disabled Missourians receive discounts for basic phone service. The discount can be up to $12.75 per month for those with low incomes and $3.50 each month for the disabled.

Commissioner Terry Jarrett says reducing the surcharge while continuing the program is noteworthy.