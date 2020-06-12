Missouri to reopen June 16, Parson said

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri is set to fully re-open June 16, Governor Mike Parson announced during Thursday's news conference.

City and county officials can still enforce local ordinances, Parson said.

Missouri's initial COVID-19 re-opening plan started May 4. Phase one, which maintained social distancing measures, was initially set to expire May 31. Parson extended phase one through June 15.

As of Thursday, the state of Missouri confirmed 15,390 cases of COVID-19 and 860 deaths from the virus.

Parson said that the state will remain under an emergency declaration until December 30 to maintain eligibility for federal CARES funding.

Several other executive orders, including like an order waiving the requirement to be physically present in front of a notary public, will remain in effect through the end of the year.

Parson said he was "confident" Missouri was ready to reopen.

From May 1 to June 10, hospitalizations have fallen by 43% statewide, Parson said.

Missouri has the capacity to test 10,000 people a day, Parson said.

This is a developing story. KOMU 8 news will provide updates as they become available.