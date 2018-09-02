Missouri to Seek Proposals to Operate License Offices

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Contracts soon will be up for renewal to operate many of Missouri's motor vehicle offices.

The offices process vehicle registrations and driver's licenses and collect vehicle sales taxes. Contractors can charge fees and can earn a healthy profit in some high-traffic areas.

Gov. Jay Nixon's administration in 2009 sought bids to operate the license offices. Those contracts were for one year and had three, one-year renewal options.

Missouri officials soon plan to issue a request for proposals. Those interested in operating a license office will have about four weeks to submit their bids.