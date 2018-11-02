Missouri to take part in annual earthquake drill

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri is taking part in a multi-state earthquake drill designed to teach participants to "drop, cover and hold on."

The Missouri Department of Public Safety says more than 400,000 residents are registered to participate in the Great Central U. S. "ShakeOut" earthquake drill on Oct. 16. Last year, more than 2.4 million people in 10 states took part.

Many Missouri residents live within the New Madrid seismic zone, one of the most active in the country.

State Emergency Management Agency Director Ron Walker said in a news release that he encourages schools, businesses and families to consider participating in the drill.