Missouri to travel to California, face Cal State Fullerton in softball tournament

COLUMBIA - The Missouri softball team learned its postseason destination.

The 32-23 Tigers will be in California to take on the 38-16 Titans of Cal State Fullerton. Missouri will be competing in the Los Angeles Regional that includes the No. 2 national seeded UCLA Bruins. The Bruins own a record of 46-5.

Joining the Tigers, Titans and Bruins are the 26-19 Weber State Wildcats.

First pitch for Missouri and Cal State Fullerton will be on Friday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN U.