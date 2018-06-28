Missouri to Treat Kentucky Like Other Foes

LEXINGTON, Ky. - The Missouri Tigers are heavily favored to beat Kentucky Saturday, but a member of the coaching staff said the Tigers will treat the Wildcats like they would treat any other SEC foe.

Although Kentucky is winless in SEC play this season, Defensive coordinator Dave Steckel said Kentucky is still an SEC opponent not to be taken lightly.

Kentucky has played Mississippi State and South Carolina close this season, losing to those squads by a touchdown.

On paper, Head Coach Mark Stoops appears to be having success building the program for the future. Rivals, a major college football recruiting website, ranks Kentucky's 2013 recruiting class as 8th best in the country so far.

Kentucky has also had some success in the recent past, as the Wildcats had winning bowl seasons from 2006-2009.

Years back, Coach Paul "Bear" Bryant coached eight seasons in Lexington and posted winning records with the Wildcats.

Missouri kicks off against Kentucky at 11 a.m. Saturday.