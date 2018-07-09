Missouri Tops Southern Utah in First Road Meet

CEDAR CITY, UTAH -- Senior Mary Burke earned her first all-around title of the season in Missouri's 195.525-193.300 victory over Southern Utah. Mary Burke put up a 39.175 all-around score, and sophomore Katelyn Trevino competed in the all-around as well earning a 38.100. The Tigers also took the vault, bars and floor titles at the meet.



The Tigers were off to a strong start in the first rotation, as the team hit all six routines as well as an exhibition. Both Brittani Price and Brittany Bendoff set new career-high scores on the event scoring a 9.775 and 9.800, respectively. Taylor Medrea tied her career-high with a 9.825 on bars, which she set at last year's meet against Southern Utah. Katelyn Trevino posted a 9.775 on bars, Allie Heizelman recorded a 9.825 and Mary Burke put up a 9.875 to give the Tigers a team score of 49.100. The Southern Utah Thunderbirds were strong on vault in the first rotation as well, as they posted a 48.925 team score. Burke's 9.875 score earned her the bars title, and Missouri took the top six places on the event.



Missouri kept up the energy in the second rotation, finishing vault with a team total of 98.175 to Southern Utah's 96.350. Freshman Rebecca Johnson improved on her career-high score with a 9.750 and Burke tied hers with a 9.850 on vault. Rachel Updike posted a 9.875 to take first on the event and Tori Howard recorded a 9.825. Price and Trevino scored 9.775 and 9.350, respectively to contribute to Missouri's 49.075 on vault.



Howard led the Tigers on floor in the third rotation. The junior scored a 9.875 to tie her career-high score and tie for first on the event. Updike and Aliceaacosta recorded 9.650 scores and Medrea put up a 9.675. Burke recorded a 9.600 and Trevino set a new career-high score of 9.475. The Tigers posted a 48.450 on floor, which was just under the Thunderbirds' 48.650 on beam. After the third rotation, Southern Utah pulled closer to the Tigers: 146.625-145.000.



The Tigers put up a team total 48.900 on beam in the fourth rotation to clinch the victory. Missouri topped the Southern Utah Thunderbirds 195.525-193.300 in the first road meet of the season. Both Burke and Updike recorded 9.850 scores on beam to contribute to the win, and Aliceaacosta tied her career-high 9.800 as well. Howard also posted a 9.800 and Medrea recorded a 9.600. Katelyn Trevino scored 9.500 also.



The Tigers return to Columbia next Friday, January 20 for the annual Pink Out meet against No. 20 Denver. Mizzou will team up with the University of Missouri Health Care Ellis Fischel Cancer Center to support breast cancer awareness and research by donating one dollar of every ticket sale to the cancer center. The first 500 fans to arrive at the Hearnes Center will receive a free Pink Out t-shirt. The team will also honor several breast cancer survivors at the beginning of the meet. The survivors will serve as celebrity judges for the event.