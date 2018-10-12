Missouri tops Vanderbilt, halts losing streak at five

COLUMBIA — The Missouri football team did something they hadn't done in 13 months and 9 days on Saturday. They won a conference game.

The Tigers knocked off SEC rival Vanderbilt 26-17 at Faurot Field and got themselves into the conference win column for the first time since beating South Carolina last season.

The stars for Mizzou made their presence known in this one.

Drew Lock played perhaps the best SEC game of his career, going 22 of 37 for 294 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Freshman sensation Damarea Crockett rattled off 154 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Wide receiver J'Mon Moore, who has had an up and down season so far, had 138 yards receiving including an 82 yard TD reception from Lock.

On defense, Charles Harris built on his strong showing in South Carolina last week. The NFL prospect had 2.5 sacks and 9 tackles, and along with Marcell Frazier (who had 2.5 sacks himself) was in the Vanderbilt backfield all night long.

The win for Missouri snaps a five game losing streak, the program's longest since 2004. With a loss against Vanderbilt, the six game losing streak would have been Missouri's longest since 1995.

The game was not completely clean for Missouri, though.

Freshman kicker Tucker McCann missed two extra points and two field goals, prompting the coaching staff to turn to walk-on Ben Tesson to kick the last extra point. Coach Odom said after the game the kicking competition would be "open" in the coming week.

The Tigers will travel to Knoxville next, as they take on the Tennessee Volunteers.