Missouri Town Cleans Up After EF2 Tornado

ORRICK (AP) - Residents in a northwest Missouri hit by an EF2 tornado are assessing damage and rescheduling events, like next week's high school graduation.

The tornado hit the town of Orrick on Saturday evening, ripping up trees and yanking roofs off homes and other buildings. No injuries were reported in the town of about 800 residents located about 25 miles northeast of Kansas City.

By early Sunday, the Orrick High School website had already posted a "huge thank you to everyone who has sent us offers of help and prayers."

The note also says the district's assessing damage to its buildings and canceled classes for Monday and Tuesday. The high school graduation, however, will go on. Orrick's May 18th ceremony will be held at Excelsior Springs High School, about 15 miles north.