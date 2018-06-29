Missouri Town Postpones Halloween Due to Weather

CAPE GIRARDEAU - Halloween is on hold in one Missouri town, at least officially.

The Southeast Missourian reports that the city of Perryville on Thursday sent out an advisory that trick-or-treating would be postponed until Friday night due to heavy rain.

The advisory said the weather would make outdoor activity a "wet and muddy mess." Postponing it means a "fun and carefree Friday evening for kids and parents alike," according to the statement that went out via a city news release.