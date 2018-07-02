Missouri Track Finishes Strong at Drake Relays

DES MOINES, IA - The Missouri track teams completed the Drake Relays on Saturday, bringing home many top-ten performances from one of the most competivite relays in the nations. Senior Aaron Dixon led the way for the Tigers. Dixon took to the track with his teammates Mark Hughes, Chris David and Tre Chambers for the Sprint Medley. The team finished second with a time of 3:18.40.

Davis and Dixon also competed in individual events. Dixon competed in the 800-meter run where he finished with a season's best time of 1:49.46. Davis raced in the 400-meter hurdles and finished third with a time of 52.37.40.

Competing for the Tigers in the field events were senior Chris Holly who led the men with a top-ten finish in the hammer throw. Holly threw for a total of 63.32m, a personal record for the Mizzou athlete. Jacob Bullinger competed in the same event as Holly and threw for 51.65m. Brooks Mosier gave the Tigers another top ten finish with a discus throw of 49.78m.

The women were led by the sprint medley relay team of Sierra Gant, Layne Moore, Leslie Farmer and Lauren Flaker who took sixth with a time of 3:55.81. Farmer competed individually in the 400 hurdles, finishing with a time of 1:00.22. Laura Roxberg gave the Tigers yet another top-ten finish when she finished in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:25.47. Roxberg's finish gave her a new personal record.

The Tigers next event comes after finals at University when the team travels to Norman, Okla. to compete in the Big 12 Championships.