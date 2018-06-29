Missouri Transportation Tax Draws Opposition Group

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A new group has formed to oppose a transportation sales tax measure that will appear on Missouri's August ballot.

The proposed constitutional amendment will ask voters whether to impose a three-quarters cent sales tax for roads, bridges and other transportation projects.

Thomas Shrout Jr. is treasurer of the new group, Missourians for Better Transportation Solutions. He's taking issue both with the type of tax and the way the money would be spent.

Shrout says the sales tax would affect consumers on fixed incomes but wouldn't require much money from big trucks that travel across the state. He says a fuel tax or tolls would be fairer.

The opposition group wants a bigger emphasis on public transportation instead of roads.

Shrout says he doesn't expect opponents to raise much money.