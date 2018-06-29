Missouri trial begins for mayor accused of hitting bicyclist

By: The Associated Press

CLAYTON (AP) — A trial is underway for a suburban St. Louis mayor accused of swerving at and hitting a bicyclist last year.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported 48-year-old cyclist Randy Murdick testified Tuesday in St. Louis County Circuit Court he was finishing a 40-mile ride in July 2014 when the driver of a red convertible pulled up next to him and yelled expletives.

Murdick said the driver, later identified as Sunset Hills Mayor Frank Furrer, hit him, knocking him to the ground.

Furrer is charged with second-degree assault and property damage. He has pleaded not guilty. If convicted of either felony, he would forfeit office.

Furrer argued Murdick ignored a stop sign and cursed when the mayor admonished him to obey traffic laws. He has claimed Murdick grabbed his car.